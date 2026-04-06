Al-Ittihad Jeddah star faces missing out on the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League

A media report on Monday stated that the Saudi Al-Ittihad star is at risk of missing the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League due to a recent injury.

The final stages of the continental tournament are scheduled to take place starting from the quarter-finals in a group format, with all matches played as single-leg knockout ties, between 16 and 25 April in Jeddah.

Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Wahda of the UAE in a Round of 16 fixture scheduled for 14 April at Al-Inmaa Stadium.

Matsuda Zelvia of Japan, the leaders of the Eastern Zone league, will face the winner of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wahda match in the quarter-finals.

Sources close to the Saudi newspaper “Al-Riyadiah” revealed on Monday that Al-Ittihad striker Saleh Al-Shehri is set to be sidelined for between three and six weeks after sustaining an injury to his right calf.

Doubts remain over the player’s availability for the final stages of the AFC Champions League, which will be played in a tournament format in Jeddah, as he requires a course of treatment and rehabilitation before returning to team training.

The same sources indicated that the recovery period remains dependent on Al-Shahri’s response to treatment, which leaves open the possibility of his return before the specified timeframe.

The player’s potential absence is a blow to Al-Ittihad, who are aiming for a strong showing in the elite tournament, with their fans counting on them to win the title that has eluded the western-based side for 20 years.

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