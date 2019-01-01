Akpom scores and assists as PAOK continue unbeaten run against Panionios

The Anglo-Nigerian played a crucial role as the double-headed eagle of the North nicked their 11th win of the season at Nea Smyrni

Chuba Akpom scored and provided an assist as Thessaloniki secured a 2-0 victory against Panionios in Thursday’s 1 game.

The 24-year-old was handed his fourth start of the season and made the most of the opportunity, helping the double-headed eagle of the North extend their unbeaten streak at Nea Smyrni.

Akpom set up Sverrir Ingason in the 48th minute of the encounter before scoring moments before the hour mark.

The Anglo-Nigerian who now has five goals in 14 league appearances this season featured for the duration of the game.

The victory moved PAOK to second in the league table with 37 points from 15 games behind Olympiacos.

Akpom will hope to maintain his impressive performance when PAOK slug it out with Atromitos on December 23.