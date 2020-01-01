Ajax’s Onana sends emotional message to Ziyech after reaching agreement to join Chelsea

The Cameroon international has reflected on the moments he shared with the 27-year-old and wished him all the best for the future

goalkeeper Andre Onana has sent an emotional message to his teammate and ‘brother’ Hakim Ziyech after the Morrocan reached an agreement to join .

The international will team up with the Premier League club in the summer after an agreement of £33 million was reached with the Dutch outfit, which could rise to £37 million.

Onana and Ziyech starred for the Sons of the Gods as they clinched the Eredivisie title and Cup diadem last season. They also played key roles as Ajax reached the semi-final of the , where they lost to Hotspur.

The goalie has taken to social media to reflect on the time he spent with the 27-year-old and wished him well for the future.

“Teammate, friend, brother, I’d like to wish you the best for this next chapter,” Onana tweeted.

“You and I have come from the bottom and we both know nobody gives you anything for free. We have been teammates for four seasons where we've lived moments that I'd never forget.

“We have laughed, cried, worked really hard and enjoyed so many experiences together and I wouldn't change these for the world.

“It's been an absolute pleasure my friend, always with a smile and always willing to help your teammates. We still have a few months to achieve big things.

“Enjoy every moment and we will enjoy your company every day. Go smash it, brother.”

Ziyech has spent four years with the Sons of the Gods, having joined the side from Twente in 2016.

The former Heerenveen forward has so far scored 38 league goals in 108 appearances for the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit.