Ajax star Hakim Ziyech is underrated, insists Steven Pienaar

The Morocco international has been one of the outstanding performers for the Dutch giants in all competitions with his sublime skills and versatility

Former captain and Amsterdam midfielder Steven Pienaar believes that ‘complete’ playmaker Hakim Ziyech is being underrated despite his string of fine performances.

This season, Ziyech has contributed 17 goals and 14 assists in 36 matches for Erik ten Hag's side, who are in the hunt for their first European title since 1995 and their first Dutch Eredivisie honour since the 2013-14 campaign.

The 26-year-old helped Ajax bounce out of the Uefa after his mis-hit shot turned into an assist for Donny van de Beek's equaliser in their 2-1 win on Tuesday.

His impressive form has seen him linked with a move and several Premier League sides, including Hotspur and .

Despite his starring displays, Pienaar who played for the Amsterdam outfit between 2001 and 2006, described Ziyech as a joy to watch but he is not getting the attention he deserves as one of the best-performing players this season.

"Ziyech is one of the players that has been playing really well all season, he's the type of player that when you watch him in action, he makes you happy," Pienaar was quoted by KickOff .

Article continues below

"He's a complete footballer, but underrated, you know if you're not European, you are always underrated."

Ziyech’s have been placed in Group D of the 2019 where they will battle Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia for a spot in the knockout stage.

The Atlas Lions begin the quest for their first Afcon title since 1976 with a fixture Namibia on June 23.