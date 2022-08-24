Ajax star Brobbey reveals he rejected Man Utd transfer after being contacted by Ten Hag

Brian Brobbey has revealed that he turned down an approach from Manchester United this summer in favour of rejoining Ajax.

United targeted Brobbey this summer

Ten Hag tried to convince forward to join

Brobbey rejoined Ajax for £15m instead

WHAT HAPPENED? Brobbey has confirmed that Ten Hag sounded him out for a summer move to Old Trafford before he opted to re-join Ajax from RB Leipzig. The pair worked together when the striker was on loan in Amsterdam last season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I absolutely wanted to come back to Ajax," Brobbey told Voetbal International. "Erik also wanted to work with me again, he texted me once to see if I was open to it. But I thanked him nicely and told him I wanted to go back to Ajax. My friends are here, Ajax’s playing style… it just wasn’t finished yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brobbey is far from the only player to snub United this summer, with Ten Hag looking short up front. This situation would be exacerbated if Cristiano Ronaldo departs the club before the close of the transfer window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BROBBEY? Brobbey will next be in action when Ajax travel to Utrecht on Sunday. The 20-year-old has already registered a goal and two assists in three Eredivisie games this season.