Ajax request loan deal for Tottenham's Sessegnon but await Mourinho's decision

The Dutch giants have enquired about a move for one of England's top young talents but have yet to hear a firm response

have expressed an interest in a loan move for Ryan Sessegnon but they face a wait to see if the 20-year-old will be made available.

The Dutch champions are targeting attacking reinforcements and have earmarked the out-of-favour under-21 international, who has found life hard since joining last summer.

Initial struggles under Mauricio Pochettino were only made harder when Jose Mourinho took over, leading to only 12 appearances since making the £25 million ($33m) move from .

Mourinho has yet to express his opinion over Sessegnon's future, which will be pivotal to whether he can consider a move to Eredivisie. The north Londoners face a lean summer, despite talks to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from for £15m ($20m).

Erik ten Hag faces a gap in his attack having seen Chelsea activate a £37m ($48m) release clause to sign Hakim Ziyech in February and could deploy Sessegnon in a wide attacking role.

Indeed, his versatility could make him a useful option for either club as Sessegnon has experience playing in any role on the left-hand side, including full-back.

Tottenham are currently light at left-back, with Danny Rose tipped to depart and Jan Vertonghen having already confirmed he'll leave the club after his contract expired at season's end.

have also previously enquired about taking Sessegnon on loan due to a lack of funds available to strengthen their squad, but Mourinho threw out their request.

Meanwhile, Ajax await a firm start date with a proposal to resume Eredivisie play on September 12 on the table.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled that professional football should be stopped until at least September 1, while Ajax director Edwin van der Sar has been heavily involved in the plans with KNVB director Eric Gudde supporting the proposition put forward by the clubs.

The Dutch giants have previously looked to top English talent in the past as they expressed an interest in star Mason Mount before he went on loan to Frank Lampard's in 2018-19.