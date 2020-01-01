Ajax goalie Onana open to Barcelona return amid PSG interest

The Cameroon goalkeeper has been the subject of intense interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs

goalkeeper Andre Onana has not ruled out the possibility of returning to amid reports that PSG are interested in his services.

According to L'Equipe, the Parisians are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old International, but such a move could be complicated by the presence of Kaylor Navas, his understudy Sergio Rico, on loan from and Alphonse Areola, on loan at Navas' former club .

have also been linked with a move for Onana, with regular goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga's future also a topic of speculation.

"It's hard to say because with FC Barcelona, ​​I am still in very good relations with the president, the coaches," Onana told Canal+ Afrique.

"As I said earlier, Barca is my home. If I have to go back, I will go back. But today we are still far from it. I'm the Ajax goalkeeper and we'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I only take care of the ball game, what happens at the stadium. The rest are my agents who manage."

Onana started out his career at youth level with Barcelona in 2010 before moving to Ajax in 2014 where he has been the mainstay since the 2016-17 season, playing 178 times in all competitions and keeping 74 clean sheets.