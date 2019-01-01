Ajax dreamt of Real Madrid win, says Andre Onana

The Dutch outfit gave a spirited performance in Santiago Bernabeu to turn around a first-leg deficit and advance to the next round

goalkeeper Andre Onana has described his side's 4-1 win over on Tuesday night as a dream come true.

Erik Ten Hag's side bounced the holders out of the competition with a 5-3 aggregate victory despite suffering a 2-1 loss in the first-leg.

Hakim Ziyech's opener inspired the comeback for the Dutch Eredivisie club in Madrid before efforts from David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone secured their passage to the last eight.

Article continues below

Onana was in goal for Ajax for the entire 90 minutes and he has described the triumph over the 13-time Champions League winners as an 'unthinkable' result.

"A special Ajax night to remember in Madrid. We dreamt of this result & achieved the unthinkable. Quarterfinals here we come," Onana tweeted.

A special @AFCAjax night to remember in Madrid 🏟

We dreamed of this result & achieved the unthinkable 🙏🏿

Quarter Finals here we come 🔜#UCL #reaaja pic.twitter.com/cU8agMlmw8 — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) March 5, 2019

The result ended Real Madrid's dominance in the European stage having won four Champions League trophies in the last five seasons while Ajax advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.