'Ajax are the real ballers' - Twitter reacts as Dutch giants upstage Juventus
Football enthusiasts have resorted to social media to heap praise on Ajax after defeating Juventus 2-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League for the first time since 1997.
Donny van de Beek neutralised Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in the first half before Matthijs de Light scored the match-winning goal that propelled the visitors to the last-four stage with a 3-2 aggregate win in Turin.
Fans were particularly pleased by their doggedness and the team's collective display that helped them stun the Italian Serie A giants on their home ground.
Ajax Amsterdam! The youngsters tireless running, craft, guile and finishing have put the old lady to sleep. #JuveAjax— Ivan Dougan (@ivanlotti) April 16, 2019
Easy to say Ajax is the real deal now, but then they've faced an out-of-sorts Real Madrid and Juventus. Facing Man City or Tottenham would be the defining moment. Again they might pull through seeing that both English clubs have draining domestic challenges to deal with. #UCL— Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) April 16, 2019
I swear Ajax is a cheat team. Those boys are just too good. #JuveAjax #UCL— Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) April 16, 2019
Ajax!!! What a team!! Great set of players #UCL— IbkSports (@IbkSports) April 16, 2019
Ajax dragging Juve out of UCL like#JuvAjax pic.twitter.com/s2IU3s5Ml6— Positive Vibez❤💙 (@Mysterio192) April 16, 2019
Ronaldo did what he had to do. Ajax were just better as a unit.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 16, 2019
Major lesson from the Juventus vs Ajax match, "One tree cannot make a forest". Team win games, not individuals.— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 16, 2019
Ronaldo: I joined Juventus to win the Champions League.— MyClubFans (@MyclubFan) April 16, 2019
Ajax:#JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/RXNY9LPFwy
Juventus 1: Ajax 2#JuveAjax— OmO PaSitOR (@Emmzy_Pr) April 16, 2019
BUFFON at the moment !!! pic.twitter.com/DBhNTQhPHY
The giant killer - Ajax FC— Abiagom 'tony, ACCA (@abiagomt) April 16, 2019
It’s a reminder that football is a collective sport.