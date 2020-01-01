Ait Bennasser: Bordeaux release Monaco midfielder after loan spell

The 23-year-old has returned to Stade Louis II after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan with the Girondins

have declined the option to sign Youssef Ait Bennasser on a permanent deal after ending his loan stint at the club.

The international moved to the Matmut Atlantique in August for his fourth loan spell away from and did not return with the rest of Bordeaux players on Monday for the start of their pre-season preparation.

Ait Bennasser made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Girondins during the season-long loan and he was only able to register just an assist without finding the back of the net.

Before the season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic, he played 12 matches for Paulo Sousa's side who finished 12th in the league table.

“FC Girondins de Bordeaux informs you of not exercising the purchase option for Youssef Aït-Bennasser,” the club statement read.

“The player will return to AS Monaco, the club with which he has a contract, at the end of his loan.

“In Bordeaux, the Moroccan international played 16 matches in all competitions (with a decisive pass).

“The club thanks Youssef for his contribution and wishes him the best for the rest of his career.”

Ait Bennasser has spent his entire career in after developing through the ranks at Nancy which later earned him a move to Monaco in 2016.

He has struggled for regular first-team action since his arrival at Stade Louis and thus, spent the four last seasons on loan at four different clubs.

The 23-year-old returned to Nancy for the 2016-17 campaign and then moved to the following season. He joined for the second part of the 2018-19 campaign before his latest switch to Bordeaux.

Four years ago, the France-born midfielder made his debut for Morocco during an international friendly match against Albania, and he later made their 23-man squad to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

Ait Bennasser played two games for the Atlas Lions at the 2019 in before their Round of 16 exit which took his tally to 21 international games for the North African nation.