Aina, Adarabioyo, and Lookman start for Fulham vs West Brom
Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman have been named in Fulham’s starting XI to face West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.
Team dropping now. 🤛— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 2, 2020
The lads that will tackle the Baggies…#FULWBA pic.twitter.com/OgH8FrJSsN
The Cottagers have made a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season – losing five games and playing a draw to share the English top-flight base with Burnley.
Against the Baggies, Scott Parker’s men will be eyeing their first victory of the ongoing campaign.
In a 4-3-3 formation, Super Eagles defender Aina will pair Anglo-Nigerian and former Manchester City man Adarabioyo in the heart of Fulham's backline alongside Joachim Andersen and Antonee Robinson.
Cameroon international Andre-Frank Anguissa will hold sway in the midfield together with captain Tom Cairney and Gabon international Mario Lemina.
Nigeria prospect Lookman will play from the right side of the Whites’ attack with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harrison Reed completing the attacking setup.
Monday night football, let’s go! @FulhamFC 💪🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ng7w4ojj4m— Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) November 2, 2020
Cote d'Ivoire's Jean Seri is not listed for the encounter as Congo's Neeskens Kebano and Anglo-Nigerian Josh Onomah are out owing to injury worries.
For Semi Ajayi – who has been invited for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Lone - he made West Brom's the starting XI, whereas Cote d’Ivoire’s Cedric Kipre was axed from the Baggies’ squad.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀! ❤️💛#FULWBA | #WBA pic.twitter.com/8CzmpEh3W2— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 2, 2020