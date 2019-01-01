AIFF President Praful Patel: I-League should also be produced and broadcasted in high quality

AIFF President Praful Patel has assured I-League clubs that issues regarding broadcast and schedule will be resolved...

Amidst uncertainty regarding the status of I-League as 's top-tier league. the president of the Indian FA has said that the production of I-League matches should also be of high quality. He was speaking to the media after the meeting with I-League clubs on Wednesday in Delhi.

Patel said, "There has been a lot of uncertainty which has been going around. Unfortunately, this all started because in between there was the election season and I was also a candidate for the FIFA council. There were some issues which came up. All I can say is that, and we have said this in the past also, we have always recognised the I-League clubs like and (who) have a long history.

"Newer clubs also have started contributing towards Indian football. So nobody wants to undermine or wants to see the I-League clubs having a bad future. We want the I-League clubs to have a good future. There are some issues which all of us are aware of. But ISL also has come redefined Indian football by the kind of exposure which it has got. We are not only concerned about clubs but all stakeholders of Indian football. We want players to do well, we want them to get paid well. Ultimately the national team also has to improve. All these are part of development," the AIFF president said.

The I-League clubs had requested a meeting with the AIFF president to discuss the roadmap of Indian football and seek resolution on issues regarding the broadcast of league games and fixture schedules.

"The I-League clubs are also concerned and I respect their concerns. When the I-League is going on they have scheduling issues, broadcast issues. All these things have to be given the right solution and it must be resolved. I have given them that assurance," Patel said. "They have also rightfully raised some issues. Especially for I-League, when you don’t know about the calendar or you have some broadcast issue. I agree I-League should also be produced and broadcasted with high quality.

"The schedule will be of six-seven months so the leagues will run parallel. The timing of games can always be changed. The I-League had some issues with the broadcast, matches being played early. All that can be resolved. I told them that we will try to resolve those issues."