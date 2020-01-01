Indian football: Second Division League likely to be held in Bengaluru

The I-League 2020-21 season will be conducted in Kolkata if IFA manages to get approval from the state government...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) held its League Committee meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday.

The committe, in the meeting chaired by Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, has decided to hold the 2020-21 season of the in Kolkata but the Indian Football Association (IFA) needs to obtain the necessary permission from the West Bengal state government.

Goal can confirm that the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) has shown interest in hosting the remainder of the 2019-20 Second Division League. AIFF though will take a final call after looking into the pandemic situation in the state.

The Indian FA has decided to restart the second division league by September 20 so that they can complete it by the first week of October. This will give the qualifying teams enough time to prepare within the stipulated FIFA transfer window which ends on October 20.

The committee also discussed the 2020-21 seasons of the Indian Women’s League (IWL )and various Youth Leagues.

Generally, the state women’s leagues end by December and the national league is held in January. However, due to Coronavirus pandemic, the state leagues are yet to start and hence the AIFF has decided to postpone the IWL to April 2021, Goal has reliably learnt.

The Indian FA will take a final call on the fate of the youth leagues at a later date.

Regarding the club licensing criteria, the Indian FA is in talks with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) so that they can grant exemptions to the (ISL) and I-League clubs in view of the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

The inaugural Futsal league which was supposed to start in September will likely be postponed to a later date as the AIFF does not want to conduct the first-ever edition of the competition behind closed doors.