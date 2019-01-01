AIFF can impose sanctions on I-League clubs for not playing Super Cup

I-League's participation agreement states that the clubs would be required to participate in any tournament organised by the Indian FA...

Seven clubs stand strong on their resolve that they are not going to take the pitch in the ongoing Super Cup as the All Football Federation (AIFF) refused to reschedule the three qualifiers. It must be noted that the I-League clubs requested for a meeting with the AIFF president Praful Patel to discuss their grievances however, they only got a response from the Indian FA chief after the qualifiers by which three teams had already not participated in the Super Cup. It remains to be seen if Patel would now meet the I-League clubs as promised on April 14, 2019 given that the clubs have continued to defy the authorities by not playing in the Super Cup.

did not even register their squad for the tournament while stated, "The Board of Quess East Bengal Football Club met and discussed the participation in the Super Cup tournament. The East Bengal nominees on the board suggested that since an alliance of clubs have already been formed, it would be unethical for us to come out of the alliance."

Can AIFF reprimand these clubs for not participating in the Super Cup? Goal tried to find out.

In the I-League participation agreement that each club signed at the beginning of the season, it has been mentioned that:

A) The club is desirous of participating in the I-League for the season of 2018-19 ("Competition") being organised by the Authority (All Football Federation), along with any other such competitions and/or tournaments the Club would be required to participate in and as may be added to the season schedule by the Authority;

C) The club shall fully comply with the competition regulations of the competition and relevant competition regulations for other competitions indicated in para (A) above as prepared by the authority.

In the agreement under the 'mutual rights and obligations' section 1.3 (b) it has been stated that "Additionally, the club shall field its players in accordance with the provisions of other competition regulations and participate in other competitions, referenced in para (A) above, according to the Agreement."

Therefore, it is imperative that the AIFF will be within its rights to take action against the clubs that pull out of Super Cup.

In a separate clause (2.2) of the agreement, it has been further mentioned that AIFF will not be bound by law to pay the promised subsidies, if the club fails to participate in any other competition scheduled.

The clause reads: If the club does not participate in the competition or any of its matches in the competition or any other competition scheduled by the authority, or at any point prematurely withdraws from a competition it is supposed to participate in for any reason whatsoever, the authority may, immediately without notice to the club, declare this agreement to be null and void. In such an event, without limitation no payment or subsidies would be payable by the authority to the club and no expenses incurred by the club in any manner whatsoever would be reimbursed by the authority. The club in such an event shall also be liable to pay appropriate amount of fines and/or damages as decided by the relevant judicial body of the authority.

Additionally, there is also a clause which states that if the above mentioned rule is violated, the club shall be liable to incur an appropriate ban and/or fine which shall be payable to the AIFF, as decided by a judicial body of the Indian FA. Interestingly, one can expect the Indian FA to fine the clubs for the loss incurred due to them not turning up for the Super Cup games given that Star India had already committed to broadcast the games.

The league committee of the AIFF is set to convene on April 12 in Bhubaneswar where the members will deliberate on the quantum of punishment that will be meted out to the rebel clubs if they stick to their stand of not participating in the Super Cup.