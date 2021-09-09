Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’: Konyaspor sign Olympiacos striker on loan

The 28-year-old Egypt international will represent the Anatolian Eagle for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign having joined from the Legend

Turkish Super Lig outfit Konyaspor have announced the signing of Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’ from Greek Super League outfit Olympiacos on loan.

Buoyed with the ambition of having a new challenge, the 28-year-old was shipped to Konya Buyuksehir Stadium where he will represent Ilhan Palut’s men for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

During the signing ceremony held at Medas Konya Metropolitan Stadium on Wednesday, Kouka expressed his delight in joining the Anatolian Eagles while aiming to surpass his 15-goal mark last term.

"To be honest, I'm very excited. I'm turning over a new leaf. I know our fans are pretty good,” he said as per the club website.

“I will fulfill my duty and make Konyaspor a success by scoring as many goals as I can. Every striker has a certain goal in mind, of course. I want to beat the 15 goals I scored last year.

“That's how I want to contribute to my team's wins. I followed Konyaspor's games before I came here. Konyaspor is a really strong team playing good football.

“This season has started well, and I believe we will continue to do so together. I would describe the Turkish league as a difficult league.

“There are strong opponents in the Turkish league. People are in love with football here just like in my own country. I can say that I will enjoy playing in Turkey."

Before his move to Turkey, the Egypt international had penned a touching tribute to Olympiacos.

“To everyone at Olympiacos, I would like to say thank you for everything!” he wrote on Instagram.

“It has been an incredible three years in Greece and it’s with sadness that I must say goodbye.

“Dear fans, I can’t even put into words the love I have for you, the support you have always given me since the day I arrived is everything and more!

“You are the reason behind our motivation and strength that let us win trophies and keep on playing and fighting for the win until the very last minute of the game. I will miss you all and I wish you all the best.”

At Konyaspor, Kouka has been handed jersey number 9 and he could make his debut when his team hosts Altay on Saturday.