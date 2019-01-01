Ahmad: Everything is ready for Egypt to host successful Afcon

The Caf President, speaking on Thursday, believes the North African nation is prepared to host the visiting 23 countries at the Afcon

Confederation of African Football (Caf) President Ahmad Ahmad has stressed the readiness of to host the (Afcon) which begins on Friday.

were stripped of the finals’ hosting rights in January with the North African nation getting the nod a few months to the start of the continental showpiece.

Be that as it may, the governing body’s leader feels the rapidity of the hosts in putting things in place for the competition's commencement has been admirable.

"Everything is ready for the organization of this Afcon thanks to God, to the African heads of state to whom I have great gratitude," the President told Cafonline.

Article continues below

"The outstanding commitment of the Egyptian president to organize this edition of Afcon in in less than five months is fantastic. All the organizers of this competition have come together to make it a success.

"The preparations for Afcon are in good shape. The lights are green for a total success of this tournament. We also have the full support of the Egyptian government in matters of security."

The biennial showpiece, which will feature 24 teams for the first time, begins on Friday night with the Pharaohs facing off with Zimbabwe in the competition’s curtain raiser.