As his time at Atlético Madrid draws to a close, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann appears determined to make a lasting impression in the remaining months, starting with Saturday’s fiery clash against Barcelona.

Griezmann has made moving comments reflecting his enthusiasm and dedication to the team, emphasising that he is giving his all in his final months with the Rojiblancos and is determined to give his best in every match and every training session.

The American club Orlando City had announced the signing of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, the Atlético Madrid forward, but his move will not take effect until next summer.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Griezmann said: “I am playing these final matches for Atlético Madrid with the intention of giving my all in every match and every training session. There are just a few months left, and I must give everything I have on the pitch.”

He added: “I’ll keep working and try to help the team in every way, whether through goals, key passes or hard work on the pitch. I always want to do more, work harder and play more. I have great confidence in the squad, the manager and the fans, both at home and away.”

Regarding the upcoming clash against Barcelona tomorrow evening, Saturday, in La Liga’s 30th round, Griezmann highlighted the importance of maintaining the team’s identity, saying: “We must maintain our defensive solidity and the balance between attack and defence; playing in front of our fans will give us an extra advantage.”

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Atlético Madrid currently sit fourth in the table with 57 points, just one point behind third-placed Villarreal, whilst Barcelona lead the league with 73 points, four points clear of Real Madrid.

Griezmann is one of Atlético’s standout players this season, having featured in 43 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists.