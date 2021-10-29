Aguero, Neymar and Pogba..footballers who took their COD skills to the next level
E-sports became widely popular amongst football players, who went from being gamers to investors in the field,
Many footballers take on e-sports and COD specially to spend their spare time and unleash their built-up stress and tension.
Emiliano Martinez, Copa America recent champion with Argentina revealed that he opted for a PS time before the decisive match. That’s how vital esports became in footballers’ lives: “Before the final with Brazil I played call of duty, the truth is that every night I play the PlayStation. Two hours”
Martinez is a player among a big list of football gamers who enjoys Call of Duty on particular
Sergio Aguero
The ex-Manchester City and current FC Barcelona player isn’t your typical gamer, he is extremely involved in his gaming world and shows off his CoD skills via online streaming
Neymar
Back in 2018, Neymar missed Ballon d’Or ceremony so he can stream his CoD game on Twitch, The Brazilian invited his friends Thiago Silva and Marquinhos to team up with him while the whole world was able to watch them play in real time.
Paul Pogba
The French midfielder took his CoD game to the next level by announcing his partnership with Call of Duty: Warzone back in the summer of 2020
Dani Carvajal
The Spanish right back is one of the high-profile fans of CoD, he became a brand ambassador in 2019
“I usually play a few games to free myself a little from the pressure of football training”
Delle Ali
The English midfielder is a huge CoD enthusiast, he not only enjoy playing but he competes in CoD Warzone tournaments, such as the HyperX event that took place during July last year
Gareth Bale
We might not see him shining on the pitch, but Gareth Bale is building an esport empire, as he launched his own gaming organization that will compete in variety of games among them if CoD Warzone,
The Welshman have the ambitions to become one of the biggest teams in esports.
Lucas Vasquez
The Merengue player is known for being one of the Elite players of CoD around the world, a big enthusiast of the game and enjoys showing of his gaming skills on his social media platforms
Omar Al Somah
Al Ahli player started playing CoD back in 2013 on his mobile phone and later on PS, he’s working on his skills and aim to become a pro player some day
Bafetimbi Gomis
During quarantine back in 2020 Al Hilal player Bafetimbi Gomis was spotted on his social media account several times playing CoD,
Video games helped athletes a lot into coping with lack of on court competition
Jamal Boujandouh
Al Shabab player is a huge fan of the game as many footballers around the world are,
"I started playing the game with my brother when I was young. I'm passionate about the game”