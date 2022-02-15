Sergio Aguero has been discussing the health scare which forced him to head into retirement at Barcelona, with the Manchester City legend admitting that he now feels as though his heart “doesn’t work properly”.

The Argentine frontman was one of the most fearsome finishers on the planet, with a record-setting goal return registered across 10 memorable years in English football.

He swapped the Etihad Stadium for Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer of 2021, but was taken to hospital in October after suffering discomfort in his chest and hung up his boots on December 15.

What has been said?

Discussing his current quality of life after being forced to walk away from a profession that he loved and had reached the very top of, Aguero has said on Twitch: "If I try to play football-tennis now, I run out of breath when I want to sprint. I just feel like my heart doesn't work properly."

What happened to Aguero?

The 33-year-old’s last competitive outing came in a meeting with Alaves on October 30, 2021.

He was replaced in the 42nd minute of that contest after it became apparent that he was in no condition to continue.

Just five appearances had been taken in for Barcelona following a high-profile switch, but Aguero was left with no choice but to call time on a short stint in Catalunya.

He was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia and had to end a distinguished career that had delivered 385 goals at club level – 260 of those for City – in 101 appearances and Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Copa America trophies alongside an Olympic goal medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

What else has Aguero said about the health scare?

Aguero has also spoken of how he initially thought a health scare could be shaken off, but he soon realised how severe the situation was.

He has said: "The first 15 days I had a terrible time.

"When it happened, I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine, but when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me, I realised something was bad.

"And after two days hospitalised, I started to become nervous."

