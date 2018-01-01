Ageless Samuel Eto’o leads Qatar SC to QSL Cup quarter-final

The former Barcelona and Chelsea talisman led his team’s rout over their hosts to secure a place in the next round of the Qatari Cup competition

Samuel Eto’o scored a brace as Qatar SC thrashed Al Kharaitiyat 4-0 to progress to the quarter-final of the QSL Cup.

The 37-year-old started the Kings’ party at the Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, breaking the deadlock in the 27th minute.

Fadhi Omer doubled the lead nine minutes later before Eto'o fired in his second goal in the 40th minute as the visitors headed into the interval with a three-goal lead.

The first-half brace took his tally to three goals in two appearances in the tournament.

The ex-Cameroon international was later replaced in the 60th minute for Ali Said who wrapped up the win eight minutes later.

Since his arrival in the Qatari top-flight as a free agent in August , the four-time African Footballer of the Year has scored seven goals in 12 matches in all competitions.

Eto’o will hope to continue scoring the goals when they Qatar SC lock horns with Al Duhail for a place in the last-four on January 10.