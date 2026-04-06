After shining with Barcelona... Saudi doctor reveals the secret behind Cancelo’s collapse at Al-Hilal

Saudi doctor Rakan Al-Wabel, a specialist in sports injuries, has revealed the reason behind Portuguese player João Cancelo’s dip in form and his recurring injuries during his time with Al-Hilal, following his current impressive performances for Barcelona.

Cancelo had left Al-Hilal on loan during the last winter transfer window, before going on to make a huge impact at Barcelona, with the Catalan club expressing their desire to sign him on a permanent basis.

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Regarding injuries and a dip in form, Rakan Al-Wabel said in comments on the programme “Al-Muntasif”: “There are many reasons for Cancelo’s repeated injuries with Al-Hilal, including his playing time, a change of position, and his basic physical fitness.”

He added: “All these factors are well known, but the hidden issue lies in the psychological aspect; the Portuguese star was not feeling comfortable at Al-Hilal due to the coach’s treatment of him and other matters.”

He concluded: “Cancelo is a top-class player and ranks among the best full-backs in the world, but what happened to him was purely psychological, as evidenced by his current form with Barcelona, although there are several differences between the two experiences.”