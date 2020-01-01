African stars resume training ahead of potential La Liga return

After undergoing Covid-19 tests this week, some players returned to their clubs for training as they hope to conclude the 2019-20 league season

African stars including 's Youssef En-Nesyri, Granada's Ramon Azeez, 's Samuel Chukwueze, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and duo Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo have resumed training with their clubs ahead of the potential restart of .

Some clubs started training with strict compliance to protocols laid down by the Spanish government which include sessions in batches, as well as the wearing of protective face masks and gloves by coaching and non-coaching crew.

Earlier this week, Spanish clubs summoned their players for coronavirus tests as they anticipate a likely return to action to complete the 2019-20 season.

The league has been on suspension since March 12 following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the European country.

No return date has been announced but 's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is positive about the restart of football activities even though games might be played in empty stadiums.

"We hope that leagues and federations will come to a decision soon," he said last weekend.

"We hope [a return] will come sooner rather than later but we'll see it first on television rather than in the stadiums, I'm afraid.

"We will move back a step if we see that we have gone too fast. Revising any of the phases would not constitute failure here."

#VillarrealTV 📺 | ¡De vuelta 💪💪💪! La plantilla amarilla ha regresado hoy al trabajo en entrenamientos individuales, a puerta cerrada y desarrollados bajo las normas de seguridad y prevención.



¡Ya estamos en marcha 🏃‍♂️!#EndavantMésQueMai#VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/2tHBgswnew — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 8, 2020

Prior to the suspension, were the top of the table with a two-point lead ahead of while Ennesyri's Sevilla follow in third place.

Chukwueze and Zambo-Aguissa's Villarreal are eighth on the table while Leganes are battling against relegation in 19th spot.