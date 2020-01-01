Remembering Pep Guardiola's Barcelona love affair with Seydou Keita

The former Mali international was an integral part of a truly great side, and enjoyed a fascinating relationship with its manager

The way Seydou Keita tells it, it was an act of dissent that began to foster a deeper respect and understanding with former manager Pep Guardiola.

The setting: the Uefa final of 2009. The Blaugrana faced up to the prospect of in Rome with a number of absences in defence. Starting full-backs Eric Abidal and Dani Alves were both out through suspension, and Rafael Marquez was injured.

As it turns out, Yaya Toure would famously feature in the heart of the defence, with Carles Puyol playing at right-back. However, despite the fact most would have gone to any length to play in a final of that significance, Keita turned down the opportunity to start at left-back.

More teams

"The coach offered me the job of playing at left-back, a position in which I had never played," he told RMC Sport. "He said it was fine.

"No one would refuse to play a Champions League final, but I'm not selfish. I think that's why I have his respect."

Keita's perception of selfishness is an interesting one: whereas most would consider mucking in, following the dictates of the manager and doing one's best even when overmatched a mark of selflessness, he considered it vain; it is not a popular conclusion, but it does reveal a great deal of nuanced thought.

There is certainly a complexity to the relationship between Guardiola and the former Mali international, who was one of the very first signings he requested when he took the job in 2008 on the back of minimal experience coaching the Barcelona B-team in the Tercera Division.

In all, Keita would spend four years at Camp Nou, making just under 200 appearances for the club and winning two Champions League titles, in addition to three league titles and two Copas.

However, despite the accolades, the dynamic midfielder was essentially a rotation player, reduced to plugging gaps in midfield and having to settle for the public praise of a manager in Guardiola who is hardly shy in dishing it out.

It was in this wise that his selflessness and quality truly shone; despite there being little prospect of him displacing any of Sergio Busquets, Xavi or Andres Iniesta, he was on hand to ensure all three were deputized when the occasion required it. He also, crucially, had the quality to pull it off without a significant drop in performance. "He never plays poorly," Guardiola once marvelled. "He makes my job easier."

That perhaps is the biggest testament of all – to be able to slot into what is widely regarded as the greatest midfield the sport has ever seen and keep it on an even keel.

However, to suggest Keita was entirely content to be a part of the supporting cast would do a disservice to his ambition.

He publicly expressed skepticism toward the idea that Guardiola felt any particular warmth toward him – "I've heard it said many times that Guardiola really liked me. People got that idea because he said good things about me, they thought everything was okay, but then I didn't play," he told Match – and even sought out the manager to explain the disparity between words and actions.

"We spoke man to man because it didn't seem right that he would praise me in public and then not put me in the team."

Clearly then, even in the presence of such an immovable, telepathic monolith in the middle of the park, Keita felt he deserved more.

That said, the rigours of a league campaign meant that both fatigue and injury (most frequently to Iniesta) contributed to some healthy appearances hauls.

A quick reminder of how the African Legends Cup of Nations Round of 32 contest looks like!



A tough draw you would agree?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/nrJ7uyNynE — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 23, 2020

Even though his name might not roll off the tongue as easily as others when the story of that great Barcelona is told, he was very much a part of it: he averaged 17 league starts over his four years at Camp Nou, and was the only player not named Lionel Messi to score a hat-trick for the club between 2009/10 and 2011/12.

In the end, for all that the relationship between the two men may not always have been peachy, Keita still refers to Guardiola as the best coach he ever had, and Pep in turn insisted "Whilst I’m manager, Keita will stay, because he’s the most generous footballer I’ve ever known."

It proved a quite prescient sentiment, as both left the club in the same summer of 2012: manager first, citing fatigue; player following, declining a new contract.

To love, after all, is to refuse to be without.