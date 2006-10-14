Africa’s greatest club sides of all-time: CS Sfaxien 2006-10

Goal, in association with African Football HQ, remember the greatest club sides in the continent’s sporting history

Guest Feature | Lotfi Wada

Goal , in association with African Football HQ , are delighted to introduce the first instalment of our series celebrating the greatest club sides in the history of the continent’s game.

In Part One, we present the two sides who rank 15th and 16th in our all-time continental ranking of the great African club cycles.

More teams

Follow the team at African Football HQ for some of the finest news and stats related to the continental game.

We are delighted to announce a collaboration with @goal to celebrate Africa’s greatest club sides in history!



The first of fifteen parts: 🇹🇳 Esperance & 🇸🇩 Al Hilal #AFHQxGoal https://t.co/CL5x6QIJkX pic.twitter.com/4i1iKzxW8m — African Football HQ (@AfricanFtblHQ) May 11, 2020

No strangers to African glory before this period, courtesy of their 1998 Caf Cup triumph, undoubtedly had their golden age at the continental level during the second half of the 2000s.

With less money than their counterparts of and Esperance Tunis, the African adopted a strategy which earned them respect across the continent: developing a solid base of players at the club and marrying them with a spoonful of foreign young footballers. This recipe was key to their success from 2006-2010.

The cycle started with a painful final loss in 2006 when a packed Rades Stadium, raucously waiting for the crowning of its heroes, was silenced at the last minute by Mohamed Aboutrika’s legendary volley which clinched the Caf for Al-Ahly and denied Sfaxien a deserved trophy.

After failing to finish in the top two in the Tunisian league, the Zebras had to play in the Confederation Cup, although their failure to qualify for the Champions League was a blessing in disguise.

They breezed through the opening stages and were matched with Al Merreikh Omdurman in the final.

The first leg in the Red Castle of Omdurman in front of 45,000 fans showed the gap in class between the pair.

Pushed by the home fans, the red volcano was quickly extinguished by CS Sfaxien courtesy of Lelo Mbele’s brace and a Blaise Kouassi goal, all within the opening 18 minutes.

Entering the return leg in their den of Taieb Mhiri with a 4-2 advantage, and against a toothless Merreikh, the fans were patiently waiting for the final whistle when Amir Haj Massaoud, formed at the club’s academy, unleashed a bouncy freekick to put the icing on the cake.

Haj Massaoud, Hamdi Rouid, Kouassi and Mbele had finally clinched continental gold after the heartbreak of 2006.

2008 was no different.

After failing again to secure a Champions League spot, the reigning champions had to play in the Caf Confederation Cup yet again.

A mastered group stage campaign, contrasting with a difficult pre-group stage adventure saw the coastal club reach a fourth African final in three years.

A fratricidal final against compatriots Etoile du Sahel was a remake of the 2008 Caf Super Cup clash between the pair, and following a dull goalless draw in Sfax, the African Juventus quickly took control of the operations in the deciding leg thanks to Ghanaian whizkid Opoku Agyemang.

Article continues below

More than an hour later, the magician Abdelkarim Nafti doubled CSS’s advantage. A late surge from Etoile wasn’t enough as the Sfax-based club stood firm to write history and become the first team to win the freshly created Confed Cup twice in a row.

Unfortunately for the Sfax giants, their triumph was followed by another Super Cup defeat, while they were eliminated from the 2009 edition due to a playoff round shootout defeat by Primeiro de Agosto.

They came back stronger in 2010, reaching a sixth African final in five years, but a painful defeat by FUS Rabat in the 2010 final proved to be the curtain call of this glorious CS Sfaxien generation.