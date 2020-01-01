African Legends Cup of Nations quarter-final draw: Drogba gets Kanu, Essien vs Yaya

The Alcon Last Eight has thrown up four fascinating head-to-head bouts

The African Legends Cup of Nations quarter-final draw has thrown up four fascinating match-ups following an enthralling Round of 16.

Didier Drogba’s clash against Nwankwo Kanu is arguably the pick of the Last Eight matches, with the two former Premier League winners set to meet on Sunday evening.

Neither of these two won the African Cup of Nations, but they’re both former winners, and both darlings in London—Kanu with and Drogba at .

More teams

The Ivorian was voted the Blues greatest ever player in 2012, but will he come unstuck against the unpredictable Kanu, who was named by Arsene Wenger as his greatest signing earlier this week.

’s other representative still standing—Jay-Jay Okocha—also has a tough assignment after being pitted against Samuel Eto’o in the quarter-finals.

Okocha may not have graced the business end of the Champions League, nor did he win much in the way of major honours at European clubs, but has Africa ever produced a more naturally gifted talent?

The playmaker won both the Afcon and Olympic gold—the same as Eto’o—but can his outrageous technical qualities really see him past the three-time UCL winner?

On Saturday evening, we’re set for a fascinating midfield battle between Yaya Toure and Michael Essien, who ousted Hossam Hassan and John Obi Mikel respectively in the previous round.

These two are both former Premier League winners, and also conquered Europe too—Toure with , and Essien with Chelsea.

While only the Ivorian powerhouse won the , the Bison enjoyed more success at the World Cup, reaching the Last 16 with in 2006.

However, will Essien’s injury-ravaged career ultimately count against him when he comes up against the four-time African Footballer of the Year.

Article continues below

Before all of that, the quarter-final begins with a showdown between George Weah and Mohamed Salah.

One is the only African player ever to win the Ballon d’Or, while the other has won the Prem Golden Boot twice, and has twice dragged to the Champions League final—winning one.

Can Salah pull off another surprise and reach the semis when he goes toe to toe with Weah?