African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Wellington Phoenix close in on Michael Essien

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Wellington Phoenix close in on Essien

Australian top-flight outfit Wellington Phoenix are close to signing former Chelsea and AC Milan star Michael Essien, per GhanaWeb .

The 36-year-old has been without a club since leaving Indonesian side Persib Bandung last year and both parties are now in advanced negotiations to complete the deal.

Galatasaray keen on Bony

Galatasaray are interested in a deal for Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony, according to BBC Sport . Editors' Picks Higuain joining Chelsea will finally end Hazard's false nine frustration

Chelsea increasingly hopeful Hudson-Odoi will reject Bayern Munich

A bull and a matador - Man City's Ederson is unlike any other goalkeeper

Mourinho: Finishing second with Man Utd one of my greatest achievements

The Turkish club are among a number of overseas clubs considering a January move for the Ivorian star.

Swansea City are open to offers to sell the 30-year-old who is believed to be the club's highest wage-earner.

Sheffield Wednesday hold Kebano talks

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions to sign Neeskens Kebano from Premier League strugglers Fulham, reports the Star .

The Owls are hopeful of signing the versatile forward on loan until the end of the season.

Kebano who played a crucial role in Fulham's promotion to the English top-flight has found game time restricted this season, playing just five games in all competitions so far.

Fulham eye Bryan Dabo

Fulham are targeting January move to bring Fiorentina's Bryan Dabo to England in an attempt to boost their survival chances.

The Sun claims the Burkina Faso international has emerged as a top transfer target for Claudio Ranieri who is in search of a defence-minded midfielder to strengthen the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are ready to consider a loan option for Dabo who has appeared seven times in the Serie A this season

Kamano frustrated by Bordeaux situation

Francois Kamano is frustrated by his lack of playing time at Bordeaux, according to But Football .

Kamano was not listed for the Girondins’ trip to Angers on Tuesday and is said to have expressed his displeasure with his omission.

The Guinea international is having a decent campaign scoring eight goals in 18 games in the Ligue 1 which has made him a target for Monaco and Watford this transfer window.

Chelsea & Man Utd battle for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to fight over the signing of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, the Mirror claims.

Manchester City also interested in the 21-year-old who has estabished himself in Ry Hodgson's team since he made his Premier League bow last season.

Baba set to complete Goztepe loan

Baba Rahman has agreed to join Turkish top-flight side Goztepe on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season after ending his stay at Schalke 04.

TRT Spor reports that Goztepe have beaten the likes of Lille, Villarreal and Girona to the signing of the Ghana international.

Baba ended his 18-month loan stint in the German Bundesliga after finding playing time limited.

Gradel rejects Saudi move

Toulouse captain Max Gradel has rebuffed an offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli to remain in the Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe .

The 31-year-old joined the Violets permanently last year after impressing during his temporary stay.

Gradel's fine form has seen him notch eight goals and five assists in the French top-flight this season and he is not ready to switch to the Middle East.

Swansea tell Bony to leave

Swansea City have told star player Wilfried Bony to leave the club in a bid to cut their wages and add new signings this month.

Teamtalk disclosed that the Ivorian forward could be on his way to China with clubs keen on adding to excess to his current earnings at the Liberty Stadium.

Bony has started just one game this season since he recovered from a cruciate knee injury he suffered last February.

No Trabzonspor offer for Ogu

Trabzonspor are yet to make an offer for Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu who will be out of contract in May, according to Gazete Damga .

Despite bids from several clubs, Trabzonspor have not made known their formal interest in the Nigeria international.

The Black Sea Storm currently have two Nigeria internationals - Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme on their books.

Roma contact Arsenal for Elneny

Roma have approached Arsenal over the availability of Egypt international Mohamed Elneny who has struggled for game time this season, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Roma are ready to sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Elneny has made just a single Premier League appearance for the Gunners so far this season.

West Ham reject Fiorentina's bid for Obiang

West Ham United have turned down a €10m bid from Fiorentina for midfielder Pedro Obiang, SkySports report.

With Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere still injured, the Hammers would only reconsider a deal to sell the Equatorial Guinea international if they are able to secure a replacement.

Everton line up move for Gueye's replacement

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias as become a £25million transfer target for Everton as they prepare to lose Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Sun , the Toffees are desperate for a natural line-leader, allowing Richarlison to play in a slightly wider role.

PSG are keen on signing Gueye as the piece that will replace Adrien Rabiot at the club.

Watford keen on Kamano

Watford are interested in signing Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano this month, according to Daily Mail .

The Hornets are looking at a move for the versatile winger who has notched eight goals in the Ligue 1 this campaign to strengthen their attacking options as they push for a place in Europe.

Watford are seventh in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Article continues below

Cardiff monitor red-hot Samatta

Cardiff City have made known their interest in Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Daily Mail claims that the Bluebirds who are seeking new additions have tabled a £13m offer for the 26-year-old to hijack his move to Schalke 04.

The Tanzania international leads the scorer's chart in the Belgian First Division A with 15 goals from 20 matches.