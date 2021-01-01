African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: RB Salzburg sign Mali trio on long-term deals

sign Mali trio on long-term deals

Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg have confirmed the signing of three Malian youngsters Mamady Diambou, Daouda Guindo and Nene Dorgeles on Monday.

The trio were signed from Malian club Guidars FC and they penned long-term contracts that will keep them at the club until May 2025.

OFFICIAL: Contracts for three promising talents from Mali



Mamady #Diambou , Daouda #Guindo and Nene #Dorgeles join from Guidars FC and each signed a contract until May 2025. pic.twitter.com/45pE5iBO7k — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) January 4, 2021

04 open for Harit & Bentaleb talks

Schalke 04 are open to receive offers for ’s Amine Harit and ’s Nabil Bentaleb.

Sky Sports revealed the club are ready to release the African duo who were suspended in November, but they are yet to receive any offers.

Bentaleb who is yet to be recalled from suspension will be out of contract in June while Harit who has played nine league matches so far has three years left in his contract.

Slimani linked with move

Al-Shabab have taken steps to sign outcast Islam Slimani, via Le Buteur .

Slimani has only played 19 minutes of football in the Premier League this season and his contract at the King Power Stadium will expire in June.

Slimani, 32, spent the last two-and-a-half seasons on loan away from Leicester City.

Premier League clubs keen on Reading star Olise

and have shown interest to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, reports the Sun .

The 19-year-old Nigerian descent is attracting interest from the Premier League following his impressive return of four goals and eight assists in the Championship this season.

Leeds United reportedly failed in their bid to sign Olise in the summer but they are now faced with competition from Crystal Palace.

want Elneny back in Istanbul

Besiktas are planning to re-sign midfielder Mohamed Elneny on a permanent deal this month, according to Turkish outlet Aksam .

The international had a successful loan spell at Besiktas last season and manager Sergen Yalcin is keen on having him back in Istanbul.

Elneny has played 19 matches across all competitions for Arsenal this season and his contract is expected to run out in June 2022.