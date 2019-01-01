African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Odion Ighalo on Barcelona's radar

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Barca plan shock move for Ighalo

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona who are looking to bolster their attacking options, according to Sport.

The Camp Nou giants are looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez following the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla and imminent exit of Denis Suarez.

Meanwhile, Ighalo is in search of top-flight football following Changchun Yatai's relegation from the Chinese Super League last year.

Southampton, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have been linked with the 29-year-old.

Antalyaspor make enquiry for Obi

Turkish Super Lig club Antalyaspor have asked Chievo about the availability of midfielder Joel Obi, Sky Sport Italia reports via Aspor.

Obi only moved to Chievo from Torino in the summer but has seen playing time limited by series of injuries.

The Scorpions are reportedly interested in taking the 27-year-old, scorer of a goal in 11 Serie A outings this term, on loan until the season.

Obiang close to Fiorentina switch

West Ham United are close to agreeing a £10million bid for Pedro Obiang to move to Fiorentina, SkySports report.

The deal would see the Equatorial Guinea international return to the Italian top-flight on a four-and-a-half contract with the Violets, four years after he left Sampdoria for England.

Obiang was an 82nd-minute substitute in the Hammers' 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Juve propose Benatia-Ramsey swap deal

Juventus are trying to convince Arsenal to allow Aaron Ramsey leave for Turin this month while Medhi Benatia links up with the Emirates Stadium outfit, per Tutto Juve.

Benatia has been linked with Unai Emery's side this transfer window and the Gunners are said to have asked the Serie A leaders about the availability of the defender.

Benatia has not played for Juventus since November [vs. AC Milan] and his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2020.

Man Utd ready to make Koulibaly move

Manchester United are ready to swoop for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this month, Mirror claims.

Article continues below

The defender has been subjected to unpleasant racist scenarios in Italy and was recently abused in Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on December 26.

Koulibaly is believed to be unsettled following the incident and the Red Devils are prepared to give him a way out with a move to Old Trafford.

According to Fox Sports, Real Madrid are also ready to rival Manchester United's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly by offering £90m for the Senegalese defender.