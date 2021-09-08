African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Nampalys Mendy’s Galatasaray move falls through

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Nampalys Mendy’s Galatasaray move falls through

Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy will not join Galatasaray again on loan, even though the two clubs have agreed on a deal.

According to Foot Mercato, the move collapsed because Mendy is still in Dakar with Senegal national team and he won't be able to make to Istanbul to complete his medical examination before the Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old, who has not made Leicester's matchday squad this season, will now have to fight for his place in Brendan Rodgers' team until at least January.

PSG eye AC Milan's Kessie as Pogba alternative

Paris Saint-Germain have started working on a deal for Franck Kessie after he turned a new offer to extend his stay at AC Milan, via ESPN.

The French Ligue 1 giants are said to have spoken to Milan technical director Paolo Maldini and they are ready to give the Ivorian midfielder €9 million per annum - €2.2m more than the Rossoneri's latest offer.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro Stadium and he is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Ait Bennasser completes move to Turkey

Morocco international Youssef Ait Bennasser has joined Turkish second-tier club Adanaspor on a two-year contract from Monaco.

The 25-year-old struggled for playing time at the Stade Louis II, playing just 13 Ligue 1 matches during his five-year stay at the club.

Liverpool urged to sign Nigeria’s Onuachu

Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde has advised Liverpool to make a move for a player like Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu.

The Genk chief complained that the Reds do not have a player like the 27-year-old who scored 33 goals in the Belgian First Division A last season.

Liverpool still in talks with Salah amid £500k wages reports

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are still in negotiations for a new contract amid reports that he is demanding club-record wages.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Salah's demand is not close to half a million pounds even as his current contract will expire in June 2023.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has become a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s team since he joined the Reds from Roma in 2017, scoring 127 goals in 206 appearances across all competitions.

Galatasaray president vetoed Elneny transfer

Galataray were interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny before club president Burak Elmas vetoed the transfer.

Milliyet claims Elneny was demanding a four-year contract worth around €15 million but the Turkish Super Lig giants were not willing to pay.

The Egypt international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and he is also attracting interest from Besiktas, where he spent the 2019-20 season on loan.

Arsenal face loss after failing to offload Nketiah

Arsenal are set for a massive loss on Eddie Nketiah after they failed to sell him in the just-concluded summer transfer window, according to the Sun .

The Ghanaian descent is yet to pen a new deal with the Gunners and he is free to leave the club in January without any fee.

Arsenal reportedly demanded £20 million for the 22-year-old last month after he rose through their youth ranks and made his first-team debut in 2017.