African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Liverpool still in talks with Salah amid £500k wages reports

Liverpool still in talks with Salah amid £500k wages reports

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are still in negotiations for a new contract amid reports that he is demanding a club-record wages.

Liverpool Echo reports that Salah's demand is not close to half a million pounds even as his current contract will expire in June 2023.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has become a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s team since he joined the Reds from Roma in 2017, scoring 127 goals in 206 appearances across all competitions.

Kessie turns down new AC Milan offer

Franck Kessie has rejected a new offer from AC Milan to extend his stay at the club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

Kessie has less than a year left on his contract and he is set for a potential exit in January or June after he turned a €6.5 million-per-year deal.

The snub is said to have put Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on red alert to move in the next transfer window.

Galatasaray president vetoed Elneny transfer

Galataray were interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny before club president Burak Elmas vetoed the transfer.

Milliyet claims Elneny was demanding a four-year contract worth around €15 million but the Turkish Super Lig giants were not willing to pay.

The Egypt international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and he is also attracting interest from Besiktas where he spent the 2019-20 season on loan.

Arsenal face loss after failing to offload Nketiah

Arsenal are set for a massive loss on Eddie Nketiah after they failed to sell him in the just-concluded summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

The Ghanaian descent is yet to pen a new deal with the Gunners and he is free to leave the club in January without any fee.

Arsenal reportedly demanded £20 million for the 22-year-old last month after he rose through their youth ranks and made his first-team debut in 2017.