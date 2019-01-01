African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Juventus offer Dybala plus £43.9m for Liverpool's Salah

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Torino want permanent Aina deal

Following his impressive performances in the Serie A this season, Torino are prepared to sign Chelsea loanee Ola Aina on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Mirror reports that Walter Mazzarri's side have the option to sign the Nigeria international who opened his Serie A goal account over the weekend on a long-term deal for £9million.

Dortmund join Man City in Wan-Bissaka chase

Borussia Dortmund have joined Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old has put in outstanding displays for the Eagles this season, starting all but one of their Premier League games so far this season.

Wan-Bissaka who made his debut in the English topflight last year is reportedly valued at £40m.

Omeruo wanted by German clubs

Chelsea loanee Kenneth Omeruo has attracted interests from undisclosed German Bundesliga clubs after impressing with Leganes this season, the Sun reports.

The Super Eagles defender who is on a season-long loan in Spain has helped Leganes with his fine defensive displays.

The Cucumber Growers hold the option to sign centre-back permanently at the end of the season but undisclosed clubs have started monitoring him for a potential move in the summer.

Omeruo, 25, is yet to play a competitive match for the Blues since his arrival from Standard Liege in 2012.

Boateng set to join Dalian Yifang

Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng to set to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this month, according to Football Espana.

The Ghana international will take on a new challenge in China having struggled for form this season, scoring just a goal in 16 league outings.

Boateng joined Paco Lopez's men in August 2017 and scored six goals in his debut La Liga season which included a hat-trick against Barcelona last May.

Juventus offer Dybala plus £43.9m for Salah

Mohamed Salah could make a switch to Juventus this summer Juventus willing to offer Paulo Dybala and some cash for the Liverpool star, Tuttosport claims.

Serie A giants Juventus are ready to make a sensational move for Egypt international, who has scored 64 goals for the Reds since his move from Roma in 2017.

The Turin club are ready to test Liverpool's resolve by offering Dybala plus £43.9 million.

Ambrose close to joining Derby

Efe Ambrose is close to joining Derby County on a short-term deal after a successful trial.

Derby Telegraph claims that the Super Eagles defender who has been training with the Rams for the past few days will sign a contract before the end of the week.

Ambrose has been a free agent since he left Scottish Premier League side Hibernian last month.

Article continues below

Chelsea want Kessie in exchange for Bakayoko

Chelsea are considering a swap deal to take AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie should the Rossoneri want to make Tiemoue Bakayoko's stay permanent, according to Daily Star.

Bakayoko has found his feet in Gennaro Gattuso's team after struggling to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and his midfield partner in Milan is being targeted to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

Kessie has been an ever-present in Milan’s games this season, missing only two Serie A games due to injury and suspension.