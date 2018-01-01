African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chinese club table £44m offer for Wilfried Zaha

Chinese club table £44m offer for Zaha

Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang have tabled an incredible £44million offer for Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha, according to Daily Mail.

The deal is said to make him one of the best-paid players with minimum wages of £44m after tax over a four-year contract.

The bid would also see Zaha's weekly salary at Selhurst Park tripled.

Palace have managed to fend off interest from their Premier League rivals in the summer and will now have to battle interest from China in January.

PSG chase Idrissa Gueye

PSG are interested in bolstering their midfield their midfield with the signing of Everton's Idrissa Gueye, L'Equipe claims.

With Adrien Rabiot expected to leave in January, the French champions have made their interest known to Everton but have yet to make a formal bid for the Senegal international.

Gueye is a prominent member in Marco Silva's team but has missed their last two matches due to a groin injury.

Pepe to cost Arsenal £74m

Arsenal, and any other suitor of Nicolas Pepe, have been made aware that it will cost €80 million (£72m/$91m) to secure the Lille winger’s signature.

The Emirates Stadium has been mooted as one possible landing spot for the Ivory Coast international with Danny Welbeck set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Demba Ba set for Turkey return

Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba is set to make a return to the Turkish Super Lig in January.

Turkish daily Sabah claims that Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Wu Jingui’s side to take the former Chelsea and Newcastle United talisman on loan for the second half of the season.

Earlier this year, Ba featured in the Turkish top-flight with Goztepe before returning to China in June.

Partey happy at Atletico Madrid

Thomas Partey has moved to clarify his comments that he is unhappy at Atletico Madrid, assuring he wants to stay at the club.

Despte being frustrated by his lack of playing time , the 25-year-old stated that he is content at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Lazio target Trezeguet

Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet has become a transfer target for Serie A side Lazio.

Tuttomercato reports that the White and Sky Blues are willing to pay €6 million for Trezeguet’s services, but his Turkish club want at least €10 million to let him go.

The Egypt international has scored five goals and provided five assists in 16 games for the Apaches who are sixth in the Tuskish Super Lig

Newcastle linked with January move for Abraham

Newcastle United are set to rival Crystal Palace to sign Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham in January, the Northern Echo claims.

With his eye-catching performances in the Championship, Chelsea could recall the striker from his loan spell at Aston Villa and move him on permanently.

Rafa Benitez is looking to bolster his attacking options with Abraham who is among the Championship’s top goalscorers with 12 to his name this season.

Everton to offload Niasse

Everton are looking to sell striker Oumar Niasse in the January transfer window, with Cardiff City interested in the Senegalese forward.

Liverpool Echo reports that the Toffees are set to make a huge decision over the future of the 28-year-old who has not been included in Marco Silva's match day squad for the last 12 league matches.

Niasse has made just four substitute appearances so far and has seen game time limited due to Silva's preference for Richarlison, Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin upfront.

Man Utd scout Koulibaly ahead of January bid

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Napoli defender Kalibou Koulibaly, according to the Sun .

United recently had people in the stands watching the Senegalese centre-back in action for Napoli during their Champions League defeat to Liverpool last week.

Having conceded as many goals already this season as they did in the entirety of the last campaign, the Red Devils are in search for defensive reinforcements this January and Koulibaly tops their wishlist.