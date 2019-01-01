African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bologna's Godfred Donsah set for Cercle Brugge switch
Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah is closing in on a loan move to Belgian club Cercle Brugge with his medical scheduled for Saturday, reports Football Italia.
The Ghana international was limited to just seven games in all competitions last season and the move to Belgium would be his first outside the borders of Italy where he started his professional career.
Cercle Brugge will also have the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.
Why Kessie's move to Wolves collapsed
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie rejected a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers because they failed to meet his wage demands, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Premier League club was said to have agreed a £30 million deal with Milan on transfer deadline day in England but failed to seal an agreement with the Ivory Coast international.
Wolves offered weekly wages of around £50,000 but Kessie was demanding a fee in excess of £70,000.
Elneny still open to Arsenal exit
Although the transfer window is closed, Mohamed Elneny could still leave Arsenal before the August 31 deadline for European clubs.
The Evening Standard reported the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for the Egypt international who made just eight Premier League appearances last season.
During the week, Galatasaray held talks with the midfielder and Arsenal but they failed to reach an agreement with both parties.
Babacar set to join Lecce
Senegal forward Khouma Babacar is set to join newly-promoted Lecce on a season-long loan from Sassuolo.
Babacar struggled to get regular playing time towards the end of last season despite contributing seven goals and two assists in Serie A.
The 26-year-old is set to leave Sassuolo after a year and a half for improved game time.
Alfredo Pedulla claimed the two clubs have reached an agreement but they await Babacar's decision to finalise the deal.