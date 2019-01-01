African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bologna's Godfred Donsah set for Cercle Brugge switch

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Donsah set for Cercle Brugge switch

midfielder Godfred Donsah is closing in on a loan move to Belgian club Cercle Brugge with his medical scheduled for Saturday, reports Football Italia.

The international was limited to just seven games in all competitions last season and the move to would be his first outside the borders of where he started his professional career.

Cercle Brugge will also have the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.

Why Kessie's move to collapsed

midfielder Franck Kessie rejected a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers because they failed to meet his wage demands, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Premier League club was said to have agreed a £30 million deal with Milan on transfer deadline day in but failed to seal an agreement with the international.

Wolves offered weekly wages of around £50,000 but Kessie was demanding a fee in excess of £70,000.

Elneny still open to exit

Although the transfer window is closed, Mohamed Elneny could still leave Arsenal before the August 31 deadline for European clubs.

The Evening Standard reported the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for the international who made just eight Premier League appearances last season.

During the week, held talks with the midfielder and Arsenal but they failed to reach an agreement with both parties.

Babacar set to join Lecce

forward Khouma Babacar is set to join newly-promoted Lecce on a season-long loan from .

Article continues below

Babacar struggled to get regular playing time towards the end of last season despite contributing seven goals and two assists in .

The 26-year-old is set to leave Sassuolo after a year and a half for improved game time.

Alfredo Pedulla claimed the two clubs have reached an agreement but they await Babacar's decision to finalise the deal.