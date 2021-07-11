African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Benitez requests for Koulibaly reunion at Everton

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Benitez requests for Koulibaly reunion at Everton

New Everton manager Rafa Benitez has told the requested for a reunion with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the Premier League.

90 Min reports that Benitez has put the Senegal international at the top of his transfer wishlist as he looks to strengthen the Toffees’ defence.

Back in 2014, the former Liverpool coach bought Koulibaly for Napoli from Genk and they both worked together for a season.

Swansea & Middlesbrough fighting for Diedhiou

Swansea City and Middlesbrough are competing to sign former Bristol City's Senegalese striker Famara Diedhiou, according to Football Insider .

The Championship clubs are looking to sign the 28-year-old who left Bristol last week at the end of his contract.

Last season, Diedhiou scored 10 goals in 45 matches in all competitions.

Burnley face competition for Cornet

Burnley face competition from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin for the signing of Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet.

According to the Sun , the Clarets are ready to splash £13 million for the Ivorian forward and they have started negotiations with his French club.

Leeds United are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old but big-spending Hertha have been touted as a major test.

Galatasaray closing in on agreement for Sobhi

Galatasaray are close to reaching an agreement with Egyptian Premier League club Pyramids for Ramadan Sobhi.

Fanatik claims the two clubs will agree on a deal around €2.2 million while Sobhi will earn a salary of €1.5million and performance-based bonuses.

After four years in England with Stoke City and Huddersfield, the 24-year-old winger returned to Egypt in 2020 for spells in Al Ahly and Pyramids.

Krasnodar reach agreement with Sadiq

Russian Premier League club Krasnodar have agreed personal terms with Almeria star Umar Sadiq.

Foot Mercato claims that the former Nigeria youth international has agreed a four-year contract with a net salary of €2 million per annum, bonus inclusive.

Umar has been a subject of transfer interest from Manchester City, Sevilla and Villarreal this summer after he scored 20 goals in 38 matches in the Spanish second division last season.

Villarreal closing in on Senegal's Dia

Villarreal are close to completing a €15 million move for Reims striker Boulaye Dia, according to RMC Sport .

Both clubs are still in talks and the transfer is expected to be formalised in the coming hours.

Dia joined Reims in 2018 and he scored 14 goals in 36 Ligue 1 matches in the 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal battle Lyon for Onana signing

Arsenal need to fend off competition from Ligue 1 club Lyon if they want to sign their no. 1 goalkeeping target Andre Onana, reports Football London .

The Gunners have shown keen interest in adding the Cameroon international to their ranks but they might find it difficult to guarantee him regular playing time ahead of German goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Onana is currently serving a nine-month ban from football activities after he failed a doping test.

Mourinho targets Bailly reunion at Roma

Jose Mourinho is looking to work with Eric Bailly at Roma.

Sun Sport claims the Portuguese coach wants the 27-year-old to boost his defensive options in the Serie A club after he struggled for playing time at Old Trafford last season.

Mourinho made Bailly his first signing at United following a move from Villarreal in 2016.

Montpellier set sights on Bahoken

Montpellier have shown interest in signing Cameroon striker Stephane Bahoken from Ligue 1 rivals Angers, according to L’Equipe .

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his contract at Angers and he is also attracting interest from Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor and MLS club Nashville.

Bahoken scored six goals and provided two assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Lokonga set for Arsenal medical

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up to £18 million to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, Goal understands.

The Gunners are set to pay an initial fee believed to be around £15m for the DR Congo descent but it will increase due to several add-ons that will be included in the final deal.

The medical is expected to take place in Belgium to help get the transfer finalised in time.

AC Milan to raise Kessie offer

AC Milan are set to raise their offer for the renewal of Franck Kessie, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

Kessie has a year to go in his current deal and he is demanding a salary of €6 million to extend his stay at San Siro Stadium.

The Ivorian midfielder has established himself as a key player in the Rossoneri set-up and he scored 13 goals with four assists in the Serie A last season.

Schalke 04 to release Harit

Schalke 04 are considering the option to release Amine Harit as they prepare for life in the German second division.

According to reports , the Royal Blues are mulling over their financial situation and the Morocco international is among the three players they want to release.

Harit provided two goals and five assists in their underwhelming top-flight campaign later term and he has been at Schalke since 2017.

Lyon reject Leeds’ offer for Cornet

Lyon have knocked back a €12 million bid from Leeds United for Ivory Coast’s Maxwel Cornet, according to Olympique et Lyonnais .

The Premier League club are keen on signing the 24-year-old who contributed five assists and two goals in Ligue 1 last season.

Lyon, however, are demanding a higher offer for Cornet who is tied to the Groupama Stadium until June 2023.

No concrete offer from Chelsea for Tapsoba

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is yet to receive a concrete transfer offer amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Metro claims the Burkina Faso international is attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but he will spend the 2021-22 season in the Bundesliga.