African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal offer Elneny plus more for Zaha
Pepe a target for Napoli
Napoli are now considering a move for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Following a stellar season in Ligue 1, Pepe has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs this summer.
The Ivory Coast international scored 22 goals and 11 assists in 38 league outings for Lille last term.
Arsenal offer Elneny plus £40m for Zaha
Arsenal have offered £40 million plus three players including Egypt's Mohamed Elneny to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha, according to the Sun.
The Gunners' opening bid of £40m was turned down by Palace, who are demanding £80m for the Ivorian talisman.
In their attempt to cut the price, Unai Emery is ready to release Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Elneny who are valued at half of the asking price.
Zaha recently extended his stay at Selhurst Park by penning a four-year deal last summer.
Henan Jianye make offer for Gradel
Chinese Super League outfit Henan Jianye have made an offer for Toulouse skipper Max Gradel, according to Les Violets.
Following Ivory Coast's elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, Gradel is expected to meet with President Olivier Sadran and clarify his future in the French Ligue 1.
Qatar Stars League club Al Wakrah have also indicated interest in signing the former Bournemouth midfielder this summer.
PSG renew interest in Gueye
French Ligue 1 champions PSG have relaunched their bid for Everton's Idrissa Gueye as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer, according to L'Equipe.
Negotiations are ongoing between both clubs and an opening bid of £27 million has been submitted by the French champions.
Earlier this year, Everton rejected offers from PSG to keep the Senegal international who still has three years remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.
Boufal attracting interest in Ligue 1
Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Lille are interested in bringing Morocco forward Sofiane Boufal back to France from Southampton, Foot Mercato has reported.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo where he returned three goals and four assists in the Spanish LaLiga.
He was impressive for Morocco at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite coming off the bench in all of his three appearances.
Although he has not been placed on the transfer market, Southampton could accept an offer of €10 million for Boufal and listen to a loan deal with the option to buy.
Sheffield Wednesday confirm Odubajo signing
Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Moses Odubajo on a free transfer.
The Anglo-Nigerian will spend the 2019-20 campaign at Hillsborough but the extent of his contract has not been disclosed.
Odubajo played 35 matches for Brentford last season as they finished 11th in the league standings.
🦉 Moses Odubajo has joined the Owls! Welcome to Wednesday @Moses_28!— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 11, 2019
🔵⚪️ #swfc