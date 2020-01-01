African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: PSG to offer Choupo-Moting new deal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

PSG to offer Choupo-Moting new deal

are set to make a U-turn and offer Eric Choupo-Moting a new deal after his contract ended in August.

Le 10 Sport claims the French champions are looking to hand Choupo-Moting a new one-year contract in order for them to save money.

The forward moved to Paris from in 2018 and he scored two crucial goals that secured PSG's 2-1 victory against in the Uefa quarter-final.

pushing for Aina loan

Fulham have held talks with club over the loan signing of Ola Aina, Daily Mail reports.

The Cottagers are keen to strengthen their squad with the former defender for their Premier League return this season and their proposal comes with a purchase option.

Aina moved to Torino permanently from Chelsea last August after impressing on loan in the 2018-19 season.

insist on €90m for Man City target Koulibaly

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding at least €90 million for target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to II Mattino .

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with Pep Guardiola's side this summer and he is reported to have agreed personal terms with the Premier League outfit.

want Boga as Zaha replacement

Crystal Palace are lining up winger Jeremie Boga as a potential replacement for Ivorian teammate Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo are demanding for more than £30m for Boga after Napoli and tabled offers around £27m and £20m for the 23-year-old.

He contributed 11 goals and four assists in the Serie A last season.

Kwadwo Asamoah not in Conte's plans at

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte does not consider 's Kwadwo Asamoah in his plans for the 2020-21 season, Calciomercato claims.

Asamoah's last competitive outing with the Nerazzurri was in December 2019 and he is said to be considering his future at the San Siro Stadium.

The 31-year-old, who has a year left in his contract at Inter, has been linked with Turkish Super Lig clubs including and .