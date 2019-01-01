African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Mourinho wants Koulibaly at Tottenham

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mourinho wants Koulibaly at

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to the Premier League.

El Desmarque claimed talks are ongoing between the Naples outfit and Spurs over a January move although they face competition from and .

During his reign at Manchester United last year, Mourinho tried to bring the Senegalese defender to Old Trafford but his attempt was unsuccessful.

Real Madrid target Aubameyang in swap deal

Real Madrid are plotting a January move for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Luka Jovic included in a swap deal, according to Transfer Window Podcast via the Sun.

Aubameyang is the leading scorer for the Gunners this campaign with 12 goals across all competitions but he is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, which will expire in the summer of 2021.

Real Madrid are interested in boosting their frontline next month and they have reportedly held talks with the Gabonese striker's representatives while they are also considering moves for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

want permanent stay for Elneny

Besiktas are looking to keep Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny beyond the end of the season, according to Turkish Football.

After falling out of favour under former manager Unai Emery, the midfielder moved to on a season-long loan to get regular playing time and he has made himself a key player for the Turkish Super Lig club.

A buyout clause of €18 million is included in the deal but Besiktas want to negotiate a lower price with the Gunners or keep the Elneny for another loan spell.

Article continues below

open contract talks with Schlupp

Crystal Palace have opened contract talks with Jeffrey Schlupp after his recent fine performances in the Premier League, Football Insider has reported.

Schlupp's contract at Selhurst Park is expected to expire in 18 months but Roy Hodgson is not ready to lose one of the most important players in his squad, who has scored two goals in his last three league outings.

The international's versatility to play anywhere on the left flank is an advantage for Crystal Palace and they are hoping to reach an agreement with him before the January transfer window.