African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal want more than £20 million for Aubameyang

want £20m-plus for Aubameyang

Arsenal will not be bullied into selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they fail to receive a bid that is more than £20million, according to the Sun.

The Gabonese striker is nearing the final year of his contract in North London and he is yet to agree terms for a new deal.

The Gunners will rather lose him on a free transfer in 2021 and not accept a fee lower than £20m in the upcoming transfer window.

to miss out on Niang move

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to miss out on forward Mbaye Niang amid transfer talks with .

Daily Star claims Niang who scored 15 goals in 36 matches this season, has been on the Premier League club's radar for several weeks but Marseille are now favourites to sign him after talks between both parties.

Brighton are among the lowest-scoring clubs in the English top-flight this season and the international is being considered as an option to solve the problem.

Aboubakar and set to part ways

star Vincent Aboubakar and Porto are ready to part ways at the end of the season, according to Sabah.

The 28-year-old has been battling an injury crisis since last year and he failed to break into Sergio Conceicao's team, playing just six games so far this season with two goals to his name.

Despite his struggle in , Aboubakar is not short of suitors with Turkish Super Lig sides , and Trabzonspor interested in his services.

Rennes waiting on for Opoku

Rennes might need to wait until June 30 before making a move for defender Nicholas Opoku, Goal understands.

Amiens, where he is presently on loan, have the first option to buy him for €4 million before the temporary deal expires at the end of this month.

Koulibaly prefers PSG to Premier League clubs

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly would prefer Paris Saint Germain to joining either or in the Premier League.

According to Il Mattino via Football Italia, Koulibaly would like to return to his country of birth, because he has several real estate properties in the capital city of Paris.

Napoli are requesting at least €100 million for the Senegal defender who is under contract until June 2023.