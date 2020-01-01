African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal eye African duo from relegated Ligue 1 clubs

eye African duo from relegated clubs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering moves for ’s Ibrahim Sangare and forward Serhou Guirassy following their clubs' relegation from Ligue 1.

Football London identified international Sangare as a priority for the Gunners because of their search for a midfielder while Guinea’s Guirassy comes as an option for the attack.

Sangare is considered to be a cheaper signing with his contract set to expire in 2021 while Guirassy who scored nine goals in the just-concluded Ligue 1 season is tied to Amiens until 2022.

Man Utd join Traore pursuit

have joined and in the chase for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to Le10 Sport.

The former youngster who has been in superb form in this campaign, is attracting interest from the Premier League trio and German giants are also keeping tabs on him.

Traore who was born to Malian parents in has six goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season and he has three years left on his contract.

Kouassi set to join permanently

Genk are set to trigger the option to buy midfielder Eboue Kouassi on a permanent deal worth around €1.5million, according to Daily Record.

Kouassi joined the Belgian club on loan in January after struggling to cement a regular spot in Neil Lennon's team.

Following his arrival at Celtic in 2017, the Ivorian midfielder made just 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership across three years.

Diaby on Arsenal and Dortmund’s radar

Arsenal and are hoping to sign winger Moussa Diaby.

Le 10 Sport claimed the Gunners have made contact with the agent of the player of Malian descent who has been impressive in his debut Bundesliga campaign with four goals and five assists in 20 matches.

The 20-year-old only joined Leverkusen in June 2019 from PSG on a five-year deal worth around €15 million and it could take double the transfer fee to release him.