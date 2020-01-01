Africa mourns as Ivory Coast FA President Sidy Diallo dies of coronavirus

The Ivorian FA boss was confirmed dead on Saturday after contracting coronavirus a fortnight ago

The Confederation of African Football Caf) alongside other football federations across the continent have sent their condolences to the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) following the death of its president Sidy Augustin Diallo.

Diallo was confirmed dead on Saturday, two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Diallo has been a leader in Ivorian football since the early 1990s. He was first elected the vice-president of the FIF from 1991 to 1994, before he won the Ivorian FA presidency in 2011.

During his tenure, he helped win their second title in 2015 amongst other achievements, which include their qualification for the 2006 Fifa World Cup in .

“For the past 30 years, Mr. Augustin Sidy Diallo served football with immense passion, and his name will remain closely linked to numerous successes of the Ivorian national team,” Caf president Ahmad Ahmad stated.

Also on Saturday, the African football family was struck with more sad news as Caf Honorary vice-president and former president of the Togolese Football Federation, General Seyi Memene died after a long illness.

"General Memene will remain in our hearts as one of the great architects of our institution’s history. He contributed to write one of Caf most beautiful pages,” Ahmad noted in another statement.

“Caf president paid him a deserved tribute for "his inestimable contribution to the development of African football in general, and Togolese football in particular.

“My sincere thoughts of support and solidarity are with the family of General Memene for the loss of this great figure.”

The Football Association also paid tribute to the families of Sidy Diallo and General Memene.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of late African football administrators, General Seyi Memene (Togo) and Augustin Sidy Diallo (Ivory Coast),” a statement read.

“Late Augustin Sidy Diallo, also passed on Saturday, November 21, 2020, two weeks after testing positive for the deadly corona virus.

“The thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity are with their families at this time.”

The president of the Football Federation, Nick Mwendwa described the death of his 'friend' Diallo as shocking news.

Your passing on is truly shocking. RIP President, RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/zyabuuc3oP — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) November 22, 2020

The president of the Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick also joined his counterparts in paying tribute to the fallen football administrators.