Africa Cup of Nations: Steve Mounie sets Benin target

Benin will be making their fourth Afcon appearance and seeking a maiden win at the tournament this year

Benin striker Steve Mounie has called on the Squirrels to register their first-ever Afcon victory at the 2019 tournament in in June and July.

The West Africans will be at the Afcon finals for the fourth time and have been lethargic in their three previous appearances, where they have managed eight defeats and a draw at the tournament.

“If we get our first win, it will be historic - so first of all win a game, try to go through the groups and we'll see what happens,” Mounie told BBC Sport.

“To be honest it’s a tough group we have to take our chance, to do our best on the pitch and make proud our country, make the people of Benin proud.

“I am so excited about this. It's been a while that Benin was at the (2010) and we are all excited about it.”

The forward scored two goals in Benin's qualifying campaign, where they emerged as runners-up in a group that had leaders , Gambia and Togo.

Mounie's Benin have been drawn in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

Benin will begin their Afcon campaign against in Ismailia, before meeting Guinea-Bissau and as they look to reach the knockout stages.