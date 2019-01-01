Afcon provides platform to secure move to Europe, says Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat

The former Ajax Cape Town forward is open to leaving Amakhosi after one season, which saw him score 14 goals across all competitions

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has admitted that he still harbours ambitions of playing in Europe.

The Zimbabwe international is coming off his maiden season with Amakhosi, having joined the club from in June 2018.

Billiat is one of Zimbabwe's key players heading into the 2019 finals and he is keen to impress at the continental tournament.



"I think it is a very important tournament for every African to see how far you are as an individual," the 2015/16 Footballer of the Year told SABC Sport.



"You get to compare yourself to other players from West Africa and so forth."

Billiat was heavily linked with overseas clubs after impressing at the 2017 Afcon finals in Zimbabwe's matches against North African giants and .

However, it was widely reported that his club at the time, Sundowns, rejected offers from Europe and Asia, and the player ended up leaving the club as a free agent last year.



"It is a good platform for players to go to Europe to get new clubs and even get better contracts," he explained.

"Yes, it is important for all of us. We all play football for that (in order to secure moves to Europe).



"If you are good enough then it (the chance) will come. But this is everything for us. We really have to show the best of our abilities."

According to SABC Sport, should another overseas offer come for Billiat after the 2019 Afcon finals, Chiefs will not think twice if it meets their evaluation for the 28-year-old player.

Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Warriors will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and DR Congo as they look to reach the knockout stages.