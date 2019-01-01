Afcon: Lyon centre-back Jeremy Morel tops Madagascar's 23-man squad

The Southern African nation has announced their squad for their maiden appearance in the continental showpiece scheduled to commence next month

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has announced his 23-man squad for the 2019 in , with three players on standby.

defender Jeremy Morel made the selection to represent Barea for their first Afcon appearance after impressing in their final two qualification fixtures against Sudan and .

The 35-year-old is joined by ’s Romain Metanire and MC Alger midfielder Ibrahim Amada. The squad is dominated by 11 -based stars.

In October 2018, Madagascar secured their historic Afcon qualification ticket as Group A runners-up behind Senegal.

They have been drawn in Group B of the finals against three-time champions , Guinea and debutants Burundi.

Before starting their campaign with a fixture against Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22, Nicolas Dupuis' side has an international friendly date with Luxembourg on June 2.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahima Ousmane Arthur Dabo, Jean Dieu Donne Randrianasolo, Melvin Andrien.

Defenders: Pascal Razakanantenaina, Dimitry Caloin, Jeremy Michel Morel, Toaviina Hasitiana Rambeloson, Romain Metanire, Thomas Fontaine, Jerome Mombris, Mamy Nirina Gervais Randrianarisoa.

Article continues below

Midfielders: Marco Ilaimaharitra, Anicet Andrianantenaina, Ibrahim Samuel Amada, Jean Rakotoarisoa, Lalaina Henintsoa Nomenjanahary, Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo Raveloson, Andriamiraldo Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana.

Forwards: Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro, Faneva Ima Andriatsima, Tsilavina Martin Rakotoharimalala Njiva, Paulin Voavy, William Joseph Gros.

Standby list: Fabien Boyer, Sandratriniaina Tobisoa Njajanirina, Andrianavalona Andoniaina Rakotondrazaka.