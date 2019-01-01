Afcon: Lazio defender Bastos Quissanga tops Angola's 23-man squad

One of the notable omissions from the final squad was Girona’s defender and former Spain U19 international Jonas Ramalho

Angola coach Srdan Vasiljevic has unveiled his 23-man squad for the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The Serbian coach dropped four players from his 27-man roster with defender Jonas Ramalho being one of the biggest omissions.

The trio of Chico (FC Bravos do Maquis), Jeremie Bela (Albacete, ) and Clinton da Mata ( , ) also failed to make the final cut.

Angola will be excited to watch winger Geraldo at the Afcon.

Angola Afcon squad

Goalkeepers:

Toni Cabaça (1st of August), Landu (Interclube of Luanda) and Ndulu (Sport of Huíla).

Defenders

Isaac (1st in August), Dani Massunguna (1st of August), Paizo (1st of August), Edy Afonso (Petro de Luanda), Wilson (Petro de Luanda), Bastos ( , ), Jonathan Buatu ) and Bruno Gaspar ( , Portugal)

Midfielder:

Herenilson (Petro de Luanda), Show (1st of August), Macaia (1st of August), Stélvio Cruz (F91 Dudelange, Luxembourg), Djalma Campos (Alanyaspor, ), Freddy (Antalyaspor, Turkey ) and Geraldo (Al Ahly, ).

Forward

Mabululo (1st of August), Mateus Galiano (Boavista, Portugal), Wilson Eduardo (Sporting of Braga, Portugal), Gelson Dala (Rio Ave, Portugal) and Evandro Brandão (Leixões, Portugal).

MORE TO FOLLOW