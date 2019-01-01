Afcon: Egypt's Hany Ramzy wary of Zimbabwe threat

The Pharaohs’ assistant coach talked up the Warriors following their creditable draw against Nigeria on Saturday

Hany Ramzy has spoken glowingly about ’s Group A opponents Zimbabwe after their 0-0 draw with on Saturday.

The Warriors held the Super Eagles to a commendable stalemate in Asaba as they continue preparations for the finals.

Ramzy believes the Southern African nation have ample threat to hurt the hosts in the tournament opener on June 21.

"We are monitoring the Zimbabwe team very well. They are known for their solid defence, quick attacks and for depending on long balls," Ramzy said.

"It will be a strong start. We hope to get a positive result as it would be a good boost to continue our campaign successfully."

will intensify preparations for the biennial showpiece with a friendly against on June 13, before playing Guinea on June 16.

The host nation begin their search for an eighth African title against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.