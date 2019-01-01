Afcon: DR Congo atmosphere prepared us for Egypt, says Zimbabwe coach Chidzambwa

The Warriors are in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda

Zimbabwe Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambwa says his charges are not afraid of the opening game against hosts in the (Afcon) finals.

The Southern African side is scheduled to face The Pharaohs on Friday night.

Despite coming into the game as underdogs, Chidzambwa says his team cannot be intimidated by the exciting atmosphere.

“I think we have very experienced players who are currently playing outside Zimbabwe,” Chidzambwa told Zimeye Online.

"We played under the same atmosphere in DRC and in Congo-Brazzaville (during the qualifiers), our players are now used to playing under this atmosphere.

“I think winning in Kinshasa against DR Congo (2-1) was a very big achievement for us, Congo is one of the best teams in Africa and they won the tournament twice and that actually is going to motivate our players."

Zimbabwe will have to fight with , and DRC Congo for the top two slots that will guarantee them an automatic slot in the knock-out phase.