Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Coronavirus fears will not affect Tanzania trip – TFF

The Tanzania federation have insisted they will proceed with plans to fly Taifa Stars for the away clash in Tunis on March 27

The Football Federation (TFF) has reaffirmed Taifa Stars will travel to Tunis, , regardless of the global fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

Taifa Stars will be engaged in a two-legged 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers clash against Tunisia. The first leg scheduled for March 27 in Tunis, Tunisia and the return leg will be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 30.

TFF Information and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo said on Thursday the federation is working on the travel logistics in preparations for the team’s trip to Tunisia for the Group J qualifier.

“We are aware the deadly Coronavirus [Covid- 19 virus] threat is a major concern globally and some few African countries have been hit since its outbreak in ,” Ndimbo was quoted by Daily News.

“However, we are taking all necessary precautions ahead of the trip.”

The wide spreading of coronavirus has led some countries to halt sports activities, while others have opted to play their games behind closed doors.

At least ten African countries have recently reported having been hit by the deadly virus and nearly 100 cases have been reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, Ndimbo said in case the Confederation of African Football (Caf) decides to postpone Afcon qualifying matches due to the spread of the virus, then TFF will abide with the decision.

is among countries that have asked Caf to postpone their tie against Comoros over coronavirus fears, as their opponents Comoros have included players based in .

Last week, the Kenyan government banned flights from specific countries that are affected by the Covid-19 virus as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus in Kenya.

France is among the European nations which have been hit by the deadly virus and is said to have recorded 1,784 infections with 83 deaths.