Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Asamoah Gyan scores against Ghana in test game

The veteran forward was on target for Legon Cities in their friendly fixture against the Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan was on target for Legon Cities but his goal turned out to be only a consolation as his club succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Ghana’s national team in a friendly fixture in Accra on Wednesday.

The former Sunderland and Udinese forward, who was making a return from injury since December, scored late in the second half but earlier goals by Mubarak Wakaso, Kwame Opoku and Imoro Salifu sealed a win for the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match was a test fixture for Ghana as preparations continue for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.

For Legon, on the other hand, the game was part of preparations for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League early next month as they currently sit only one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Opoku, on his way to Algerian side USM Alger, opened the scoring for the Black Stars. The striker then set up China-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, one of two foreign-based players in the team, to make it 2-0.

The former Deportivo Alaves man also then turned provider, assisting Salifu for the third goal.

Substitute Gyan, who last played for Ghana at the 2019 Afcon tournament, pulled a goal back for Legon in the 80th minute, slotting home a penalty.

The 35-year-old is back in the Ghana domestic league after agreeing on a short-term deal with the Royals in October last year.

"This was a very good test for us. We have a lot of positives to take from the game. We will continue to work and be ready for the start of the second round. Asamoah Gyan showed his class as usual,” Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford said after the game, Footballghana reports.

After call-ups for U20 Afcon trio Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Dreams right-back Philemon Baffour and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim on Tuesday, Ghana's camp squad number now stands at 27.

Article continues below

Dalian Professional striker Emmanuel Boateng, who famously scored a hat-trick against Barcelona during his time in La Liga with Levante, is the only other foreign-based player in the team.

The Black Stars are set to face South Africa away on March 25 before hosting Sao Tome in the last game of the qualifying series three days later.

Heading into the home stretch, Ghana sit top of the table in Group C ahead of South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome.