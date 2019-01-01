Afcon 2019: ZIFA solve Zimbabwe impasse, ready to face DR Congo

The troubled southern Africa team can still qualify for the knockout phase if they defeat DR Congo and Uganda are defeated by Egypt

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has solved the alleged payment dispute between them and the national team players.

The Zimbabwe Warriors had apparently threatened to pull out of the finals and head back home if they were not paid their dues amounting to US$12,500 each.

The team's head of delegation Farai Jere told The Herald part of the player's dues had now been settled.

“Like in any negotiations, positions change now and again and after another meeting last night, we were told that if we could source the US$5,500, which is split between the US$2,500 which we committed to pay as Zifa, and the US$3,000 which they were told will be paid by the fundraising committee, the players will fulfil their Afcon commitments.

“We have already paid our US$2,500 to each player today (Friday) and the good thing is they have confidence in assurances they have received from the fundraising committee whatever they have been assured from the side will be paid and, these developments, change everything.

Article continues below

“You will appreciate we are not the only team currently seized by such issues here because it’s the nature of such a tournament but, what is important right now, is to assure the nation that we have moved significantly from the positions that were there last night and we have now changed focus towards the game.”

Jere also added that Zifa respects the players and will do absolutely everything to create a better environment for them ahead of their final Group A game against DR Congo.

“We respect our players, they are the most important asset we have, and we will always try to ensure we provide conditions to enable them to do very well and what is important right now is we have a very important game on Sunday and we have to try and win it and make history.”