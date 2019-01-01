Afcon 2019: We will not have many opportunities against Morocco - Benin coach Dussuyer

The Squirrels trainer previews their match against the Atlas Lions at the biennial continental showpiece on Friday

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has labelled as favourites ahead of their Round of 16 clash at the ongoing in on Friday.

The Squirrels are set to take on the 1976 champions at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium in what will be the West Africans' first match in the knockout stage at the continental showpiece.

Dussuyer's fold are competing in the Afcon finals for just the fourth time in their history.

"Morocco are considered one of the favourites of the Afcon," the tactician told Jeune Afrique.

"They are a team that show a lot of intensity, and who have top midfielders and technical players.

"They score very few goals but always find a way to score the one that makes the difference.

"We know that we will not have many opportunities. Morocco has benefited from a day of recovery and more, since they played on Monday against [in their last group game].

"Also Herve Renard was able to rotate his players. It counts, at this level."

Benin opened the tournament with an impressive 2-2 draw against four-time champions , before playing out 0-0 stalemates with Guinea-Bissau and five-time champions .

The three deadlocks saw the Squirrels finish third in Group F but just enough to see them qualify to the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed teams.

They are still chasing a historic first win at Afcon.